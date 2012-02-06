Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:00 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Gene Deering Elected President of Semana Nautica Association

Deering, a broker with Radius Commercial Real Estate, will oversee this year's 75th annual summer sports festival

By Vince Coronado for Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments | February 6, 2012 | 4:52 p.m.

Article Image
Gene Deering

Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments is proud to announce that broker Gene Deering has been elected president of the Semana Nautica Association.

Semana Nautica is a nonprofit organization that promotes athletic and recreational activity in Santa Barbara via a series of public events every summer. This year marks the organization’s 75th annual summer sports festival.

Deering has served on the nonprofit’s Board of Directors for the past five years. He also serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table and is a co-author of the Santa Barbara Athletic Association monthly profiles.

A lifelong athlete, Deering formerly played soccer for UCSB and now takes part in various other local events.

Semana Nautica’s annual summer sports festival includes activities such as ocean swimming (one-, three- and six-mile), age group and masters swimming, water polo, volleyball, beach biathlon, 15k road race, cycling, sailing, tennis, semipro baseball, the Krazy Kardboard Kayak Race and more.

For more information about Semana Nautica, click here.

Deering joined Radius in 2006 and has specialized in the leasing and sales of all types of commercial property since 2004.

— Vince Coronado is the director of communications for Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

