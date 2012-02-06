Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Presenting Symposium on Conservation, Climate Change

The the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is pleased to announce the 2012 Pritzlaff Conservation Symposium and Award Ceremony from 1 to 4 p.m. March 9 at the Mosher Alumni House on the campus of UCSB.

The theme for this year is “Conservation in a Time of Climate Change,” and the event will honor the 2012 John C. Pritzlaff Conservation Award recipient, Dr. Daniel Botkin.

“Dan’s work looks at conservation from all its many angles — from its social and philosophical underpinnings to the challenges that changes in our environment are having on species and systems from around the world. It truly looks at the big picture,” SBBG Executive Director Dr. Steve Windhager said. “It is his commitment and vision that made him the obvious choice to receive this year’s Pritzlaff Award.”

Dr. Botkin is a scientist who studies life from a planetary perspective, a biologist who has helped solve major environmental issues and a writer about nature. He is president of the Center for the Study of the Environment and professor emeritus in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology at UCSB. He has written several books, including No Man’s Garden: Thoreau and a New Vision for Civilization and Nature, Discordant Harmonies: A New Ecology for the 21st Century and Environmental Science: Earth as a Living Planet.

“I am sincerely honored to receive this award and the recognition it brings,” Dr. Botkin said. “It truly shines a light upon a global issue that will affect every aspect of life.”

As the keynote speaker of the symposium, Dr. Botkin will share his thoughts about how the Earth’s climate has always been changing (as recent reconstructions from Antarctic ice cores show), and will discuss the implications of this climate change for biological diversity, given the range of species adaptations.

Other speakers include Dr. Carla D’Antonio, professor and Schuyler Chair of Environmental Studies at UCSB and Dr. Ray Sauvajot, the Natural Resource Program chief for the U.S. National Park Service, Pacific West Region, and adjunct faculty member at UCLA and CSU Northridge.

Dr. D’Antonio will discuss how other human known influences on the planet, such as changing fire regimes, increasing nitrogen deposition and species introductions, are interacting with a changing climate to affect California’s plant communities. Dr. Sauvajot will discuss how the National Park Service addresses broad scale conservation and natural resource initiatives, specifically focusing on how they preparing to continue their conservation mission in response to changes in local climate. Following the speaker presentations, Windhager will moderate a panel discussion. Refreshments will be served following the symposium and are included with admission.

To purchase tickets, click here and look under “Classes,” or call 805.682.4726 x102. Fees are $10 for general admission and $5 for UCSB students. Early reservations are suggested as seating is limited.

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.