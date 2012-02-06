Tracee Hennigar Joins Incredible Children’s Art Network as Executive Director

The Incredible Children’s Art Network is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracee Hennigar as its new executive director.

In this position, Hennigar will work to provide young people with access to quality arts learning opportunities, with the understanding that the arts can be critical to a child’s social, emotional and intellectual development.

As executive director, Hennigar will be responsible for overseeing programs, strategic partnerships, community outreach, fundraising and program evaluation.

With more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, event management, public relations and marketing, Hennigar brings a practical, business-minded approach to this nonprofit organization.

Before her position with ICAN, Hennigar worked as director of special events and sponsorships for Mountain Village in Telluride, Colo., including the Telluride Film Festival. In 2007, she was named executive director of Ah Haa School for the Arts and went on to serve as interim executive director for two youth-inspired nonprofits before moving to Santa Barbara.

Hennigar has volunteered for organizations, including the Telluride AIDS Benefit, Telluride Adaptive Ski Program and San Miguel Resource Center.

She received a bachelor of arts degree in mass communication from the University of Colorado, where she was also an academic merit scholar.

“Tracee’s individual experience, along with her passion for ICAN’s work, will serve as a powerful addition to the organization,” said NancyBell Coe, ICAN’s board chairwoman. “This appointment will enable ICAN to continue to strengthen its programs, while bringing them to more children in our community.”

ICAN is a supporting organization of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

— Alixe Mattingly is the vice president of communications and marketing for the Santa Barbara Foundation.