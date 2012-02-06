Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:59 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Tracee Hennigar Joins Incredible Children’s Art Network as Executive Director

She will oversee programs, strategic partnerships, community outreach and fundraising

By Alixe Mattingly for the Santa Barbara Foundation | February 6, 2012 | 5:33 p.m.

The Incredible Children’s Art Network is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracee Hennigar as its new executive director.

Tracee Hennigar
Tracee Hennigar

In this position, Hennigar will work to provide young people with access to quality arts learning opportunities, with the understanding that the arts can be critical to a child’s social, emotional and intellectual development.

As executive director, Hennigar will be responsible for overseeing programs, strategic partnerships, community outreach, fundraising and program evaluation.

With more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, event management, public relations and marketing, Hennigar brings a practical, business-minded approach to this nonprofit organization.

Before her position with ICAN, Hennigar worked as director of special events and sponsorships for Mountain Village in Telluride, Colo., including the Telluride Film Festival. In 2007, she was named executive director of Ah Haa School for the Arts and went on to serve as interim executive director for two youth-inspired nonprofits before moving to Santa Barbara.

Hennigar has volunteered for organizations, including the Telluride AIDS Benefit, Telluride Adaptive Ski Program and San Miguel Resource Center.

She received a bachelor of arts degree in mass communication from the University of Colorado, where she was also an academic merit scholar.

“Tracee’s individual experience, along with her passion for ICAN’s work, will serve as a powerful addition to the organization,” said NancyBell Coe, ICAN’s board chairwoman. “This appointment will enable ICAN to continue to strengthen its programs, while bringing them to more children in our community.”

ICAN is a supporting organization of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

— Alixe Mattingly is the vice president of communications and marketing for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 