Cate Soccer Star Joshua Yaro Signs Letter of Intent with Georgetown

Cate School soccer standout Joshua Yaro signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to attend Georgetown University in front of the Cate student body and faculty.

The co-captain of the soccer team, Yaro has been named to the All-CIF Division 7 first team the past two seasons and helped lead the team to consecutive CIF-Southern Section titles and Cate School’s first-ever CIF Southern California Regional Tournament appearance last season.

He will join former teammates Ema Boateng of UC Santa Barbara and Avery Schwartz of Yale University at the NCAA Division I level.

Yaro, a native of Ghana, came to Cate four years ago from the Right to Dream Academy, a sports, education and leadership program based in Ghana that helps underprivileged youth with academic promise attain higher education.

“Joshua is the embodiment of hard work, perseverance and courage,” Athletic Director Wade Ransom said. “Having taken the bold step to leave his native country in order to pursue a top-notch education and hone his soccer skills at Cate, he has proven it is possible to achieve one’s highest goals both athletically and academically. I am excited for Joshua to take this next step, and make the most of the opportunities in front of him.”

Yaro took the signing opportunity to express gratitude to the teachers, coaches and friends who have supported him during his years at Cate.

“I want to give a big thank you for being a part of my life,” he said. “I also want to thank Georgetown University for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

Georgetown’s head soccer coach, Brian Wiese, was quick to echo Yaro’s sentiments.

“We’re so excited for Josh to join us on the Hilltop this fall,” Wiese said. “We believe he is one of the best defenders in the country and should make an immediate impact in our backline. The coaches and teachers at Cate School have prepared him for life both on the pitch and in the classroom. Josh will be a great addition to the team.”

An NLI is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution.

— Sarah Kidwell is the director of marketing and communications for Cate School.