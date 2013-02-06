Financial Advisor Sabrina Kranz to Lead ‘Women and Wealth’ Workshop

Sabrina Kranz, a financial advisor for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, hosts an educational workshop every last Tuesday of the month, with the next one scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

The workshop, titled “Women and Wealth,” will be held in the third-floor conference room at 1014 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

The workshops address different topics related to women’s financial well-being, and Q&A sessions are held at the end.

For more information, call 805.564.7999 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Sabrina Kranz is a financial advisor for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.