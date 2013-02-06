Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:50 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Jack’s Helping Hand Founder Bridget Ready Receives Public Service Award

By Sarah Scott for Jack's Helping Hand | February 6, 2013 | 3:12 p.m.

Bridget Ready
Jack’s Helping Hand founder Bridget Ready will soon receive the prestigious Public Service Award from Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Chi State Personal Growth and Services Committee.

The committee presents this award once a year to a California resident with outstanding public service. Ready will accept the award at the Chi State Convention banquet in the Los Angeles on May 4.

This award recognizes a man or woman who makes an outstanding contribution in any public service arena as a volunteer or professional in business, industry or government.

Ready, who founded the local nonprofit Jack’s Helping Hand of San Luis Obispo along with her husband, Paul, in 2004, has demonstrated outstanding public service by working to meet the unmet needs of the special children of the Central Coast who face daily challenges.

Jack’s Helping Hand Inc., a nonprofit charitable organization, was created in honor of the Readys’ youngest son, Jack, who passed away in 2004 at age 3. Since it was founded, Jack’s Helping Hand has established and provided community programs that enable and empower families, professionals and the broader community to meet the unique unmet physical, mental and medical needs of special children and adults who have not attained age 21.

The organization relies solely on donations and sponsorships to assist special children in need. To donate or for more information, click here, call 805.547.1914 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Sarah Scott is a publicist representing Jack’s Helping Hand.

