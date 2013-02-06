Letter to the Editor: 60 Years of Bad Legislation

The media love to point out lately how the recent 110th Congress has passed the least laws in the past 60 years, as if this is a terrible negative. I’m no fan of the religious conservatives that are the cause of most of it, but maybe this isn’t such a bad thing.

Perhaps Congress should just consider no new legislation at all and get moving on fixing all the bad bills that have been passed in the past 60 years that are enabling half our country and making another very small percentage very wealthy at the cost of those of us caught in the middle somewhere.

Let’s start with completely overhauling the tax system, and then move on to more pragmatic and substantial improvements to making our clean water and air acts more effective by eliminating ridiculous and costly programs, like the ethanol fuel from corn subsidies, and putting the money to better use.

I could go on and on, but won’t hold my breath because we all know that competency, efficiency, compromise, patriotism and service to our country are far from their agenda.

Stephen Wheeler

Santa Barbara