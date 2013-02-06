Donor to Give SEE International $1 for Each New ‘Like’ on Facebook

A longtime donor pledged on Monday to donate $1 to SEE International for each new person who “likes” SEE’s Facebook page during the month of February.

The donor will give up to $5,000, which would fund sight-restoring eye surgeries for 46 people!

You can help SEE collect $1 instantly by going to SEE International’s Facebook page and clicking “Like.” To maximize your impact, click “Share” to tell your friends about SEE.

Please hurry! SEE International needs 200 new “likes” per day to reach 5,000 by Feb. 28.

Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International is a Santa Barbara-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides medical, surgical and educational services through volunteer ophthalmic surgeons to restore sight to disadvantaged individuals worldwide.

In 2012, SEE’s volunteer doctors performed more than 11,000 sight-restoring, life-transforming surgeries on 146 expeditions in 35 countries. Since 1974, its doctors have examined more than 3 million patients and performed more than 420,000 operations worldwide.

Locally, SEE International’s Santa Barbara Vision Care Program provides comprehensive eye exams, vouchers for eyeglasses and eye surgeries to low-income individuals with no insurance coverage — all free of cost to the patient. In 2012, 841 patients received free eye exams, 433 patients received free eyeglasses from the Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory, and 25 patients received free eye surgery.

— Megan Alley is the development and public relations coordinator for SEE International.