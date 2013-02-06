Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:35 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Turner Foundation Looking for a Lift in Raising Funds for New Van

By Todd Wilson for The Turner Foundation | February 6, 2013 | 8:03 p.m.

For the 70 low-income families living at the Village of Santa Barbara on the Westside, sometimes the most challenging, time-consuming daily task is just finding rides. The Turner Foundation, a local nonprofit that owns the complex, is continuing with its campaign to relieve that hassle by purchasing a van — but it needs your help.

“Everyone knows the times are tough economically, but nobody knows that more than low-income families who are trying to balance medical issues, putting food on the table and paying bills,” said Todd Wilson, chief operating officer for The Turner Foundation. “We have seen, when families are less stressed about finding rides they are more able to take care of critical business. When the money can be raised for a van, we can fund the insurance and licensed staff driver.”

The Village is a 70-unit apartment complex in the heart of the Westside of Santa Barbara owned and operated by The Turner Foundation, a local nonprofit whose mission it is to care for its’ low-income tenants by providing a safe, comfortable and affordable living environment through making staff, services and programs available to improve the “quality of life” for those struggling economically, socially and spiritually.

Check out information about The Turner Foundation and the Village Apartments by clicking here.

There are many ways you may give to this campaign. Send a tax-deductible donation to The Turner Foundation, P.O. Box 186, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, and be sure to include your return information to receive your tax receipt. Or call The Turner Foundation offices at 805.730.1200 and ask to speak with Wilson in regards to a donation. Finally, you may email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and inquire about specific information you would like to know before donating.

— Todd Wilson is chief operating officer for The Turner Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 