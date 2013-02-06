Turner Foundation Looking for a Lift in Raising Funds for New Van

For the 70 low-income families living at the Village of Santa Barbara on the Westside, sometimes the most challenging, time-consuming daily task is just finding rides. The Turner Foundation, a local nonprofit that owns the complex, is continuing with its campaign to relieve that hassle by purchasing a van — but it needs your help.

“Everyone knows the times are tough economically, but nobody knows that more than low-income families who are trying to balance medical issues, putting food on the table and paying bills,” said Todd Wilson, chief operating officer for The Turner Foundation. “We have seen, when families are less stressed about finding rides they are more able to take care of critical business. When the money can be raised for a van, we can fund the insurance and licensed staff driver.”

The Village is a 70-unit apartment complex in the heart of the Westside of Santa Barbara owned and operated by The Turner Foundation, a local nonprofit whose mission it is to care for its’ low-income tenants by providing a safe, comfortable and affordable living environment through making staff, services and programs available to improve the “quality of life” for those struggling economically, socially and spiritually.

There are many ways you may give to this campaign. Send a tax-deductible donation to The Turner Foundation, P.O. Box 186, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, and be sure to include your return information to receive your tax receipt. Or call The Turner Foundation offices at 805.730.1200 and ask to speak with Wilson in regards to a donation. Finally, you may email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and inquire about specific information you would like to know before donating.

— Todd Wilson is chief operating officer for The Turner Foundation.