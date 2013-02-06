Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:36 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Wine Cask Partners with Paul Lato for Winemaker Dinner

By Jennifer Guess for Wine Cask | February 6, 2013 | 7:52 p.m.

While many are looking forward to a romantic fine-dining experience with their valentines on Feb. 14, admirers of esteemed winemaker Paul Lato might consider waiting just one more evening to experience Wine Cask’s Paul Lato Winemaker Dinner on Friday, Feb. 15.

Lato has quietly become one of California’s most sought-after small lot producers and is surely destined to be an “I-knew-him-when” winemaker in the not-too-distant future. Limited to only 30 guests, this intimate culinary affair is a rare opportunity for food and wine lovers to not only taste prized wines served in Magnum, but also enjoy the company of a wonderful storyteller while indulging in a special menu created for the occasion by Executive Chef Brandon Hughes.

Upon arrival, guests will sip Lato’s 2010 Chardonnay “Belle de Jour” and enjoy a selection of Intermezzo’s famous flatbreads prepared with fresh market ingredients. Dinner begins with a Riviera salad of bitter greens, Lucques olives, citrus and parmesan, and is followed by “Chef’s Trio” of tastes each paired with a pinot.

The trio is designed to showcase the versatility of pinot by pairing seared salmon with 2010 “Duende,” liver pâté with 2009 “Sine Cera” and pork belly with 2007 “Duende.” The main course of roasted venison loin will be served with mustard-glazed golden beets and a tarragon demiglace, and be complimented with tastings of Lato’s 2009 pinot noir “Seabiscuit” and 2008 Syrah “Cinamatique.”

The menu ends on a sweet note of dark chocolate mousse with Syrah-macerated local strawberries.

Lato’s winemaking philosophy stems from his belief that wine should be both harmonious and elegant. Utilizing cellar practices based on minimal intervention, cleanliness and purity of intention, his ultimate goal is to create wines that are seamless and textural, with the structure and balance to complement fine cuisine.

Lato’s wines paired with Chef Hughes’ kitchen creations will make for a truly special culinary experience.

The Paul Lato Winemaker Dinner on Feb. 15 will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is $150 per person (all inclusive). For more information and to make reservations, call Wine Cask at 805.966.9463.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to its patrons.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 
