Rep. Lois Capps: Bleak Jobs Report Underscores Need for Quick Stimulus Action

By Emily Kryder | February 6, 2009 | 1:48 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement after the Labor Department announced the U.S. economy lost 598,000 jobs in January, the largest one-month decline since 1974, and the unemployment rate hit 7.6 percent, its highest point in 16 years:

“Today we received more sobering news about the poor state of the American economy. The news that our economy lost 598,000 jobs in the last months comes on the heels of weeks of layoff announcements on the Central and South Coasts and around the country. We are also seeing a record number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits and California’s unemployment rate recently soared to 9.3 percent. Unfortunately, we are still suffering the effects of former President George W. Bush’s failed economic policies.

“Even as we try to process these troubling numbers, we know that the real story is the impact on millions of families who are struggling to get by and who are depending on leaders in Washington to act now to help them. It is abundantly clear that action is necessary to alleviate the suffering of families and communities hurt in this faltering economy. Working with President Obama, Congressional Democrats have developed legislation — the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act — that puts in place the type of smart tax cuts and investments to get our economy back on track. In the coming days I hope my colleagues will join me in supporting this much needed economic recovery package.”

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

