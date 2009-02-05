Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics: Fred Barbaria to Lead 2 Sign Industry Committees

Fred Barbaria
Fred Barbaria, president of Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics
, has been appointed to chair two committees of the International Sign Association
for 2009. He will be chairing the ISA Membership Committee as well as the Digital Subcommittee, part of the Technical Committee on which he serves along with being a member of the ISA board of directors. The Digital Subcommittee will be studying the development of digital printing specifications standards as well as studying environmental concerns related to the large format printing industry.
Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics, 3019 State St., is celebrating its 12th anniversary this month. The company specializes in large format printing for trade show, event and promotional applications. For more information, call Jason Barbaria at 805.687.1555.
The Alexandria, Va.-based International Sign Association is a 2,600-member trade association that provides year-round educational programs along with a large trade show (ISA Expo) held in April. Click here for more information.
Jason Barbaria is sales and marketing director at Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics.