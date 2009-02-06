Santa Barbara Police Seek Information in Homeless Man’s Death

The camper may have been the victim of a beating by two men near Cabrillo Boulevard.

Calling it a suspicious death, Santa Barbara police are investigating the circumstances that preceded a homeless man dying from massive swelling to the brain Wednesday.

Responding to an ambulance follow-up call Tuesday, police found Ross Timothy Stiles, 43, at a campsite in the 600 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard. Stiles was complaining of a severe headache, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The officers who interviewed Stiles’ companions learned he had said he had been beaten by two men about 9:15 p.m. Sunday near the campsite. While attempting to interview Stiles at the hospital, one of the officers found him unresponsive. Despite an emergency operation, Stiles never recovered and died Wednesday night.

It is still unknown whether Stiles’ alleged beating is the reason for his death. Detectives are treating the incident as a possible homicide and their investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 805.897.2344.

