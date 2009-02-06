Santa Barbara Police Seek Information in Homeless Man’s Death

Calling it a suspicious death, Santa Barbara police are investigating the circumstances that preceded a homeless man dying from massive swelling to the brain Wednesday.
Responding to an ambulance follow-up call Tuesday, police found Ross Timothy Stiles, 43, at a campsite in the 600 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard. Stiles was complaining of a severe headache, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
The officers who interviewed Stiles’ companions learned he had said he had been beaten by two men about 9:15 p.m. Sunday near the campsite. While attempting to interview Stiles at the hospital, one of the officers found him unresponsive. Despite an emergency operation, Stiles never recovered and died Wednesday night.
It is still unknown whether Stiles’ alleged beating is the reason for his death. Detectives are treating the incident as a possible homicide and their investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is pending.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 805.897.2344.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.