Santa Barbara Mom Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Sales

A Santa Barbara mother of three has been arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives.
Detectives approached Maribel Gazga Delagado, 37, while she was in her car near her home in the 600 block of Eucalyptus Avenue on Wednesday and found her to be in possession of more than 9 ounces of powdered cocaine. Detectives also found four more ounces of powdered cocaine and one ounce of crack cocaine in another of her vehicles.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, some of the drugs were wrapped in “Disney and other child-related themes and clearly accessible to the suspect’s three children,” who were subsequently released to county Child Welfare Services.
Authorities seized around $42,000 of cocaine, $10,000 in cash and Delgado’s 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. Delagdo was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on $200,000 bail and charged with possession and transportation of the drugs, driving on a suspended driver’s license and felony child endangerment.
