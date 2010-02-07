Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:08 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Twitter Is for Twits

It only serves to foster feeble attempts at communication

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | February 7, 2010 | 10:11 p.m.

In order to not be like my children, who when they were little didn’t like certain foods even though they had never tried them, I recently decided to join Twitter to see what all the fuss is about. Now that I have tried it, I think that — like lutefisk, poi or kimchee — I don’t think much of it.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

For those of you who have not yet had the “privilege” of sending or receiving a tweet — a Twitter message — let me explain that it’s a free Internet instant communication system that allows you to send and receive short messages limited to 140 characters, such as “Hi. What’s up?” or “Not much. How about you?”

If you believe this is communication between two people, I can say only that Twitter is for you. For me, it’s akin to waving to my neighbor as he drives past my house. Or nodding to my other neighbor as he walks his dog by my house. That’s recognition, not communication.

I read somewhere recently that about 50 percent of college freshmen need to take a course in remedial English because they are unable to spell correctly or understand even the simplest of literature samples.

Jay Leno asked a young man recently, “Who wrote Handel’s Messiah?” The man answered, almost proudly, “I don’t read books.” I suspect Leno was talking to a Twitterer — or whatever they call themselves. It’s a pretty sad commentary about our educational system.

Akin to tweets are what I call “re-mails.” Those are the e-mails I keep getting from one old friend of mine who simply forwards on to me the e-mails he has received from someone else. I suspect that my friend considers that he is communicating with me by doing that. That is, until I notice I’m receiving the e-mail only because I happen to have just one of 147 other e-mail addressees to which he is forwarding stuff.

Years ago, shortly after I had moved to California from New York City, I used to write three- to four-page letters (yes, handwritten) to my several friends who were still living in New York City. I would address the letter to one of my friends, and after he read it, he would pass it along to the others. Apparently they were of interest to them because they passed them along each time. But I never received letters in response.

One day, a few years later, I called one of them — this was in the days when a long-distance phone call was expensive and a big deal — and he mentioned he wasn’t much for writing letters and that whenever he wanted to keep in touch, he would just call.

It was only after I hung up that I realized, “Hey! He never writes me, but he never calls me either.” That was the day I stopped writing to my friends in New York City.

Maybe one of these days he’ll tweet me.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 