Applicants Sought for Measures Q and R Oversight Committees

The deadline to apply for the seven-member boards is Feb. 14

Applications are now being accepted for a position on the seven-member Measure Q and seven-member Measure R bond Citizens’ Oversight Committees.

Each committee is made up of members representing the following constituencies: business, senior citizen group representative, taxpayer association member, parent/guardian of a child in the elementary or secondary districts, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, and community member at large.

The deadline to apply is 4p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

District employees or vendors/contractors/consultants of the district cannot be considered. These committees have an important oversight role.

Click here to view the bylaws and applications online.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.