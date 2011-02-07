Community Action Commission Names 2011 Community Action Champions

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County has announced its 2011 Community Action Champions award winners.

Individuals are selected for the awards because of their profound effect on the greater good of the community and their emphasis on helping those who are low-income and vulnerable.

The honorees are: Superior Court Judge James Herman, presiding judge of the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court, member of the California Judicial Council and former president of the State Bar of California; Superior Court Judge Denise de Bellefeuille, who started the first domestic violence review calendar in Santa Barbara and also chairs the court’s truancy and curfew calendar; Dr. Hugo Lara, superintendent of the Guadalupe Union School District for 26 years, founder of the Guadalupe Family Services Center and board member for many community agencies; and Al Walker, former Lompoc Man of the Year, senior member of the Lompoc CPA firm Walker, Wilson & Hughen, former chairman of the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Commission and founding member and president of the Lompoc Boys Club (now the Boys & Girls Club).

The honorees are selected by a committee that includes CAC board members, elected officials and representatives of community agencies and nonprofit programs. They will accept their awards at the Community Action Commission Champions Dinner on April 14 at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the agency’s Senior Nutrition Program, which serves more than 150,000 hot meals each year to 2,000 low-income seniors countywide, including delivery of Mobile Meals to 800 home-bound seniors who might otherwise be unable to remain living at home.



Tickets to the Community Action Champions Dinner are $125 each, or $1,000 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets, click here or call 805.964.8857.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.