Bench Relocation Project for State Street to Go Back Before Santa Barbara Council

Schneider and White request further discussion over concerns about the $50,000 price tag and the effectiveness of addressing panhandling

It’s a project that was meant to reduce panhandling on State Street in Santa Barbara, but it has caused an uproar among critics because of cost.

Fourteen benches on State Street are slated to be moved or reoriented to address aggressive panhandling in the area, but the $50,000 price tag has prompted City Councilman Bendy White and Mayor Helene Schneider to bring the item up during Tuesday’s meeting for more discussion.

The idea was backed by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization last month, and the discussion was picked up by dozens of national media outlets.

Schneider and White have requested a cost breakdown of the project, which includes expenses for the design contract, permits and processing, as well as the cost for holding a public hearing on the issue and the final construction price. The pair also have requested the cost of simply removing the benches from the area.

A memo from Schneider and White to City Administrator Jim Armstrong outlines their qualms with the project. The first states that a “high percentage” of the cost would go to permits and design, not construction. They also take issue with the effectiveness of moving the benches.

“While we agree with the intent behind the project ... there is no data or evidence to show that relocating benches will have this desired effect,” the statement read, adding that there isn’t any plan to monitor the success of the program after the benches are moved.

The Downtown Organization also eliminated matching funds that paid Bob Casey, a police officer who worked with the homeless on State Street. Schneider and White noted that in their letter and called on the City Council to “re-examine how to more effectively enforce against panhandling and increase coordination between the police department, local businesses and homeless outreach providers.”

The City Council meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

