Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Roundtable to Welcome City Officials
Meet Mayor Margaret Connell, Councilwoman Paula Perotte and RNS Director Vyto Adomaitis
By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | February 7, 2011 | 3:23 p.m.
Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for an Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon with new Mayor Margaret Connell; new Councilwoman Paula Perotte and Redevelopment and Neighborhood Services Director Vyto Adomaitis from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.
The cost is $20, which includes lunch.
Click here to register online, or call Cortney at 805.967.2500 x4.
For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
