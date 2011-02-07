Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:18 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Goleta Chamber of Commerce Supports City’s Efforts to Protect Redevelopment Funds

Chamber officials say an effort should be made to maintain certain viable projects

By Kristen Amyx, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | February 7, 2011 | 8:26 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown has proposed to eliminate all funding for California’s redevelopment agencies. This action would immediately jeopardize Goleta’s many Old Town revitalization projects that are either just being implemented or have planned start dates in the coming months.

With tax-generating private-sector jobs being created — some of them as a direct result of Goleta’s redevelopment projects — it is premature to eliminate an entire program that is widely credited with creating hundreds of local jobs.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is part of a growing effort involving cities, business owners and labor organizations to prevent elimination of all of California’s redevelopment agencies. In Santa Barbara County, unemployment just rose again to 9.5 percent, and statewide unemployment is steady at 12.3 percent, according to the latest figures from the California Employment Development Department.

“All too often, policymakers treat Californians with a ‘one-size-fits-all’ attitude,” said Kristen Amyx, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Here is another example of the state possibly throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

The chamber’s leadership is aware that not all of California’s redevelopment agencies operate as effectively as they should. Since redevelopment agencies are funded through taxpayers, they should be scrutinized and held to the same standards as business people would hold any company.

The chamber believes that state lawmakers should hold off on plans to eliminate redevelopment agencies until California Controller John Chiang has had time to follow through on his recent announcement to audit 18 of the state’s 400 redevelopment agencies.

While Goleta is not on this list, close attention should be paid to the results of the controller’s audits of other agencies and seek further improvements locally to maximize the potential of our redevelopment agencies.

“The elmination of RDAs would mean millions of dollars already invested in planning and project development will have been wasted as these projects will become unfunded,” chamber board member Eric Onnen said. “Many of these projects are also able to leverage other money that creates a multiplier benefit of RDA funds.”

While we understand that cuts have to be made in many areas in order to solve the state’s financial crises, when it comes to RDAs, a consideration should be made to protect certain viable RDA projects, and if necessary, eliminate new RDA districts from being formed.

Along with our partners in the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, the Goleta Chamber of Commerce will be in Sacramento this month to urge lawmakers to think twice about the economic consequences of eradicating all of the state’s redevelopment programs.

— Kristen Amyx is president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 