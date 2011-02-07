Goleta Delegation in Sacramento to Lobby for Redevelopment Agencies

The group will meet with Williams and Strickland about the governor's proposal to eliminate funding

Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell, business owner and former mayor Eric Onnen, and city staff members Vyto Adomaitis and Steve Wagner will be in Sacramento on Monday to meet with Assemblyman Das Williams and state Sen. Tony Strickland about Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposal to eliminate Redevelopment Agencies.

“Our RDA has been a critical component in addressing infrastructure and housing needs in Old Town. It would be devastating to lose this important funding source,” Connell said. “Critical projects such as the San Jose Creek Improvement Project may be in jeopardy. With this much at stake, we cannot keep silent.”

The delegation will attend the Assembly Budget Subcommittee hearing on redevelopment, along with other elected officials and business owners from around the state.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.