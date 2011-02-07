Goleta Union School District Recognizes Generosity of Allied Waste Services

The company provides free recycling and trash pickup at several schools and district offices

The Goleta Union School District honored Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara last Wednesday for its commitment to Goleta schools.

Allied Waste has provided free recycling and trash collection services at several of the district’s elementary schools and district offices.

Superintendent Dr. Kathy Boomer and the Goleta Union School District’s Board of Trustees presented a plaque to Allied General Manager Stephen MacIntosh accompanied by professional driver Juan Villarruel and several other Allied employees to thank the company for its contributions and financial support.

Trustees Dr. Richard Mayer, Susan Epstein, Dr. Dean Nevins, Valerie Kushnerov and Pam Kinsley were in attendance, as were other members of district office administration.

“Allied has a long history of collaboration and involvement with Goleta schools,” MacIntosh said. “We recognize the impact of the budget crisis on our local schools and know how important these free services have been to the district.”

For more than 10 years, Allied provided free recycling collection for Brandon, Ellwood, Kellogg, La Patera, Foothill and Mountain View schools, in addition to the district offices on Fairview Avenue. More recently, Allied has been providing free trash collection services for Foothill and Mountain View schools as well.

From 2001 to 2010, the Allied Waste Services donated about $204,000 in free services and equipment, including two of its collection trucks. The district utilized these trucks with district staff picking up trash at their sites for over a decade.

“It is so nice to be recognized by the Board of Trustees, because it means that what we are doing is making a difference. We are proud that in working with the district we have been able to encourage recycling efforts at the schools,” said John Kendall, Allied operations manager, who has been with Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara for more than 35 years. “It is part of our pledge to give back to the community, and we sincerely appreciate the recognition.”

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.