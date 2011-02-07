Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:26 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Green Business Program to Honor Newly Certified Local Businesses

Valle Verde Retirement Community, the Red Cross Dodson Center and Camino Real Marketplace will be among the honorees

By Frances Gilliland, Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County | February 7, 2011 | 3:29 p.m.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County will celebrate the most recent Santa Barbara County businesses to achieve the Green Business certification during a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

The companies most recently certified are the administrative offices of Valle Verde Retirement Community in Santa Barbara, the American Red Cross’ Dodson Preparedness and Response Center in Santa Maria, and the business offices of the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

Mark Heintz, director of corporate responsibility and sustainability for Deckers Outdoor Corp., will give the keynote address.

In addition to honoring Valle Verde, the American Red Cross and Camino Real Marketplace, the Green Business Program will recognize the 13 other businesses that have achieved certification in the past year. Plus, Southern California Gas Company will present its Energy Smart Award to Hardy Hearn, owner of the Santa Maria Inn and Santa Maria Airport Radisson.

Click here for more information on these businesses, plus a complete listing of all 28 local Green Businesses.

“Over the past year, the Green Business Program has had the honor to work with businesses of all types and sizes,” program director Frances Gilliland said. “These businesses are committed to our community and go above and beyond to reduce their impact on our environment.”

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County is a countywide effort partnering local governments, agencies, districts, nonprofits, utilities and chambers of commerce. The Green Business Program recognizes businesses that go above and beyond required measures to serve as models of sustainability. It also helps businesses save money and enhance the environment.

Businesses address waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention and alternative transportation with a checklist tailored to their industry type. The program is free, voluntary and offers assistance and incentives, including an official Green Business certification and promotion upon completion of various mandatory and a minimum number of voluntary actions.

“If a high level of response and enthusiasm are indicators of success, the Green Business Program in Santa Barbara County continues to move in the right direction. Employees, job providers and the public are recognizing the benefits of energy efficiency, sustainability as well as the green value chain,” said Tim Mahoney from Southern California Gas Company.

The program offers certification for the office/retail sector, restaurants, automotive shops and lodging establishments. In the coming years, additional business types will be added to the program.

The Green Business Program also enables the public to find and support businesses that care for the environment. Certified Green Businesses can display a window decal, and consumers can search for businesses on the program’s Web site. Click here for more information. 

— Frances Gilliland is the director of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

