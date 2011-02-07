Rachel’s Challenge Coming to San Marcos High School

Seasoned presenter Amber Smith will be coming to San Marcos High School this Wednesday, Feb. 9 to present Rachel’s Challenge.

Rachel’s Challenge is the largest school assembly program in America and is based on the life of Rachel Joy Scott, who was the first person killed at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999. Her acts of kindness and compassion coupled with the contents of her six diaries have become the foundation for Rachel’s Challenge, one of the most life-changing school programs in America.

Powerful video/audio footage of Scott’s life and the Columbine tragedy holds students spellbound during a one-hour school presentation that motivates them to positive change in the way they treat others. This is followed by an interactive, 90-minute training session involving both adult and student leaders that shows how to sustain the momentum created by the assembly.

Rachel’s Challenge exists to stand alongside education professionals at every level to inspire, equip and empower students from K-12 to make a positive difference in their world. It is a powerful partnership so students can continue to learn more in a safe, respectful environment.

Entertainers, politicians, sports celebrities, educators and even two presidents of the United States have been impacted by Rachel’s Challenge. However, students are the target audience, and they have proven that they will respond with positive words, attitudes and actions.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, parents, family, friends and the community are invited to the San Marcos High School auditorium for a Rachel’s Challenge presentation. Powerful video/audio footage of Scott’s life and the Columbine tragedy during the presentation will hopefully motivate the community to help students lead to positive changes in the way they treat others. We hope to inspire community members to find a way to start a positive chain reaction of kindness and compassion in their neighborhoods to foster a greater sense of community and improve the area in which we live.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.