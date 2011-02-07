Santa Barbara MTD Honors Two Longtime Employees

Tony Ruiz is named Employee of the Quarter, and Mike Cardona marks 35 years of service

Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District staff honored two employees for exceptional service during a recent Board of Directors meeting.

Honored as the September-December 2010 Employee of the Quarter, Antonio “Tony” Ruiz is a 21-year driver and recently has served as an operations supervisor.

As one of the drivers for the Valley Express commuter bus, Ruiz is the recipient of enthusiastic passenger compliments as “an excellent driver, safe, smooth and very personable.”

Celebrating 35 years with MTD, Superintendent of Maintenance Mike Cardona is no stranger to MTD kudos. In 2004, Cardona was dubbed MTD’s Electric-Power Trailblazer and touted as a Local Hero.

Cardona not only accepted MTD’s first electric vehicles in 1991, he embraced them. With a vigilant maintenance program, Cardona has helped develop MTD’s electric program into one of the finest in the nation.

When asked if he had anything to say to the board, Cardona said, in typical low-key fashion, “It’s been a fast 35 years!”

Both employees were thanked by General Manager Sherrie Fisher, MTD staff and the Board of Directors.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.