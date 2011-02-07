Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:29 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Music Department Receives $550,000 Endowment Gift

Donation from the late Ardis Higgins will establish a graduate fellowship in ethnomusicology and a scholarship in Scandinavian music

By UCSB | February 7, 2011 | 2:32 p.m.

The Music Department at UCSB has received a $550,000 endowment gift to establish a graduate fellowship in ethnomusicology and a scholarship in Scandinavian music.

The contribution was in the form of a bequest from the late Ardis Higgins, an honorary alumna of UCSB. Throughout her life, Higgins was devoted to music education, both on campus and in the Santa Barbara community. She was an extraordinary UCSB volunteer and benefactor who helped generate scholarship support for many promising students.

“This wonderful gift will enable the department to support an additional graduate student in ethnomusicology, a growing area of academic interest, with enough funding to provide a stipend and cover rising UC fees,” said Paul Berkowitz, chair of music. “Scandinavian music relates to Ardis’ heritage. The scholarship will provide financial assistance for a student majoring in musicology or performance.”

Higgins served as president of the UCSB General Affiliates and the Music Affiliates, and was a trustee of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation. She was particularly interested in world music and ethnomusicology, and, over the years, donated rare instruments to the Henry Eichheim Collection, one of the nation’s leading university collections of Asian instruments.

An accomplished organist, Higgins earned a master’s degree in music from Northwestern University. She was chair of the Music Department at SBCC, and later taught at Westmont College.

After she retired, she served as a consultant for the International Society for Music Education. She was also a member of the board of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 