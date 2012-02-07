Big Stage Productions Issues Casting Call for ‘Seussical the Musical’

Big Stage Productions will hold auditions from 3 to 6 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 12 for actors ages 9 to 21 for its upcoming production of Seussical the Musical.
Seussical the Musical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! It brings to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie, and Jojo, a little boy with a big imagination.
Auditions will be held at Gustafson Dance, 2285 Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara. The fee is $35.
For more information, call 805.708.8897 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Rehearsals and conservatory classes will begin March 2 and run through late May.
— Kathy Kelley for Big Stage Productions.