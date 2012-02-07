Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Camerata Pacifica Oboist Nicholas Daniel Honored by Queen of England

The artist/conductor named the recipient of the 2011 Queen’s Medal for Music

By Donna Jean Liss for Camerata Pacifica | February 7, 2012 | 1:31 p.m.

Nicholas Daniel, Camerata Pacifica’s characterful, colorful and slightly crazy oboist, has received the 2011 Queen’s Medal for Music.

“This is an entirely appropriate recognition. Nick is one of the most amazing musicians I know,” Camerata Artistic Director Adrian Spence said. “A wind-player myself, I regard his oboe playing as stuff of legend. On the very rare occasions when that sort of instrumental capacity is aligned with a keenly penetrating mind and the empathetic heart of an expansively caring human being, the resultant musical expression is, frequently, a transcendent one. So it is with Nick. He is a unique artist.”

Daniel’s next appearances with Camerata Pacifica will be in March.

According to an announcement from Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty’s Medal for Music, established in 2005, is awarded to an outstanding individual or group of musicians who have had a major influence on the musical life of the nation.

Daniel will officially be presented the award by the Queen of England later this year. An informal announcement was made Jan. 29 by Peter Maxwell Davies at a musical performance at King’s College Cambridge, in which Daniel took part.

Daniel is the seventh winner of the award.

“I feel deeply honored and truly delighted to receive the Queen’s Medal for Music in this exciting year for Great Britain,” he said. “As a performer my job is to serve the composers I perform as best I can, so to have my vocation acknowledged in this way is really wonderful. As a solo oboist, chamber musician, conductor and teacher I have been extremely privileged to have worked, and to continue to work with so many great musicians.”

Daniel is also artistic director of the Leicester International Festival. He teaches in the United Kingdom and Germany, where he is professor of oboe at the Musikhochschule, Trossingen.

For more information about Camerata Pacifica and its concerts, click here or by call 805.884.8410.

— Donna Jean Liss represents Camerata Pacifica.

