Goleta Police Warn Public About Recent Home Burglaries

Witnesses report seeing a suspect going door to door in the neighborhood around Scripps Crescent Street

Goleta police are alerting residents to be on the lookout for a suspicious individual after two recent home burglaries in the area around Scripps Crescent Street.

The residential burglaries occurred between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday. In one case, the thief stole pain medication, money and a checkbook.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect going door to door in the neighborhood, selling magazine subscriptions or something similar. If there was no answer at the door, the suspect would enter the backyard and search for an unsecured door or window.

Several witnesses identified a similar person going door to door in the same area, during the same time of day last Thursday. In one instance, when confronted by a neighbor, the suspect claimed to be the grandson of the victim. He immediately went into a sales pitch to raise money for a “trip to Italy.”

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s with light brown or blonde hair, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, and selling magazine subscriptions or something similar. He has been described as being under the influence.

In addition, last Thursday’s suspect wore a T-shirt revealing identical tattoos of a blue sun or sunburst on the inside of his elbows.

Anyone with any information that will help identify the suspect is asked to call Goleta police at 805.683.2724 and ask to speak with a deputy, or call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.