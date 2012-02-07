Goleta Woman Accused of Having Sex with Teen Boy

A 41-year-old Goleta woman has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful sex with a teenage boy in 2008.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said a Goleta man reported on Nov. 11, 2011, that his now-adult son had recently hold him about a sexual relationship he had when he was 17 with a woman in her 30s.

Sugars said an investigation revealed that Lisa Ann Rowell and the teenager were engaged in a sexual relationship in the spring of 2008.

Rowell was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. Bail was set at $50,000.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information about this case or any other involving Rowell is asked to call 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.