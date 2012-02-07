Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City Council Authorizes Design Contract for Redevelopment of Cliff Drive Intersection

Tuesday's meeting is dedicated to Santa Barbara filmmaker Mike deGruy, who died in a helicopter crash; a memorial service is planned for Sunday

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | February 7, 2012 | 11:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved the design costs for the redevelopment of the Cliff Drive and Las Positas intersection.

The council authorized a $69,665 contract with Penfield & Smith for peer review and preliminary design.

The estimated total cost of a roundabout is $1.96 million, while a traffic light would cost about $1.08 million.

City staff said another option would be to add a second southbound left-turn lane on Las Positas, which experiences the most congestion during peak driving hours.

“That would provide some interim relief to drivers if Caltrans accepts the proposal, but thinking 20 to 30 years down the road those improvements would not likely suffice,” according to city staff. “But it would definitely provide a relief for the several-minute wait right now.”

The intersection, which is owned and operated by Caltrans, has the worst Level of Service rating and causes substantial delay during the morning and evening peak hours, according to the city.

“This has been a really important project for that area of town for a long time, and to get to this point where we are ready to take the next steps in study and evaluation is really important,” said Councilman Grant House, adding that they need need to get the project right in terms of scale and meet the needs of local interest.

The Streets Capital Fund under Measure D will cover the cost of a preliminary design. A $750,000 STIP grant can be used for the construction phase, and city staff will pursue additional grants to fill in the gap if need be. If additional grant funding isn’t available, the final design will match available funding.

It is expected to take about eight months for completion of the design contract.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council adopted the recommendation to become the “successor agency” for the recently dissolved Redevelopment Agency and will handle business left behind by the agency, such as paying back bond debt and finishing constructions projects already in progress.

However, it remains uncertain what will happen to projects the city has saved for but hasn’t yet broken ground.

While adjourning the meeting, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider dedicated the meeting to Santa Barbara filmmaker Mike deGruy, who died in a helicopter crash Friday in New South Wales, Australia.

DeGruy, 60, was in Australia to scout locations for an upcoming documentary project.

Memorial contributions may be made to Santa Barbara Middle School, Heal the Ocean and the Mobile Bay Keeper.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. 

“He was a big part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and a big part of this community,” Schneider said. “We give our best to his wife and family.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 