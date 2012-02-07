Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

Transphorm of Goleta Unveils First Energy-Saving Product

Company lays the groundwork for use of gallium nitride for power conversion technology

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | February 7, 2012 | 11:11 p.m.

Transphorm Inc., based in Goleta, has announced the qualification of its first product that may cut energy waste by 20 percent.

The products are variations of the 600-volt diodes that use its patented gallium nitride technology.

The idea began as a dream between a UCSB professor and a student. Nineteen years later, Umesh Mishra and Primit Parikh are using a relatively unexploited source to revolutionize power conversion.

“Our team lays the key first stake in the ground demonstrating that 600V GaN (gallium nitride) is not just a long-term promise, but today a superior product — an accomplishment made possible by working closely with our customer-partners who deliver the end products for power conversion,” said Parikh, president and co-founder of Transphorm. “For customers looking for a low-risk road map to the next generation of power conversion technology, Transphorm’s EZ-GaN provides a cost-effective, customizable and easy-to-use solution ready for commercial scale.”

Transphorm develops more efficient power converters that could substantially curb power consumption in computers, electric cars, motors and other appliances. The energy savings could amount to more than all the electricity consumed by the West Coast in a year, according to Mishra, CEO and co-founder.

Right now, most converters are made out of silicon and are about 90 percent efficient, while the rest gets converted into waste heat. Transphorm can improve that number to the upper 90s using GaN. GaN has been used to power white-light LEDs but has never been used in large-scale conversion, where silicon has dominated for years.

“Gallium nitride is the core,” Parikh previously told Noozhawk. “It’s fundamentally a better material. Our team has figured out how to harness it and make it practical. Before the material existed in nature, but no one saw it.”

The company has a small factory at 115 Castilian Drive in Goleta, where more than 100 employees manufacture some of the products on site in “clean rooms.” Mishra has been working with GaN since he formed Nitreous in 1996, which was later sold to Cree Inc. The UCSB professor and Parikh founded Transphorm in 2007 and have received $38 million in funding from Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Foundation Capital and Lux Capital.

“Our EZ-GaN solutions also impact broad applications such as motor drive systems, where our products provide 2 to 8 percent electromechanical efficiency gains,” Mishra said.

To demonstrate the performance of its technology, Transphorm showcased its EZ-GaN-based DC-to-DC Boost Converter that runs at more than 99 percent efficiency at the Applied Power Electronics Conference.

Transphorm said its technology can reduce power system size, increase energy density and deliver high efficiencies across the grid, from HVACs to hybrids, and servers to solar panels.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 