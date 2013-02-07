BizHawk: Owners Blending Brazilian Café, Martial Arts Studio Into One Space

StudySoup.com expands beyond UCSB, Ecomerit Technologies building is undergoing a facelift and the Paris Street Boutique moves

A couple’s dream will soon come true when a Brazilian café and martial arts studio opens next month on State Street.

Construction of Brasil Arts Café at 1230 State St. is set to be complete for an opening March 15, according to owners Jennifer and Daniel Yoshimi.

Daniel Yoshimi, who has lived in Santa Barbara for the past 13 years, touts the café as having the city’s only Brazilian cuisine, which will be prepared by two Santa Barbara City College alums and chefs.

He is moving his martial arts studio, Capoeira Sul Da Bahia, from its current location at 617 E. Gutierrez St. into the back of the café, which will also boast a lounge space.

“In Brazil, it’s kind of common to have a café and fitness studio,” he told Noozhawk this week. “I’m super excited.”

UCSB Students Market Online Course Reader

In an effort to save money and sanity, a group of UC Santa Barbara students have created and marketed online course readers available at StudySoup.com.

The online platform, which allows students to access their materials from any computer or device using the Internet, was tested at the UCSB Bookstore last fall and now has more than 1,000 student users.

After receiving favorable feedback from professors and students, StudySoup.com has expanded over the past four months to UCLA, UC Davis, UC Santa Cruz, the University of Oregon, Brown University and Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich.

Founders of the platform — Sieva Kozinsky, a 2012 UCSB graduate, and current students Beverly Lehman and Shiv Mahubani — hope to continue expanding to new campuses.

Ecomerit Technologies Under Construction Downtown

The Ecomerit Technologies office building at 101 E. Victoria St. across from Ca’ Dario restaurant is undergoing a facelift in the location the eco-friendly business has occupied the past two years.

Allen Associates is handling much-needed repairs, which include scaffolding, roofing repair, painting, and replacing of windows, according to Wren Fegarsky, an Ecomerit spokeswoman.

French Boutique Relocates

The Paris Street Boutique has moved from its Victoria Court location to 1103 State St., near the Figueroa Street intersection.

The move from 1221 State St., Unit 7, took place late last month, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Chef Rick Manson Leaves Far Western Tavern

Chef Rick Manson has parted ways with the Far Western Tavern in Orcutt and is seeking other employment opportunities.

Manson, who had been executive chef at the Far Western since 2011, went to work for the Minetti family at the Guadalupe steakhouse prior to its move to Old Town Orcutt last year.

Before that, Manson had closed his Orcutt restaurant, Chef Rick’s Ultimately Fine Foods, after 22 years in business.

“I am very proud of my tenure at the Far Western Tavern,” Manson said. “The ownership and I have amicably decided to go our different ways. I’m currently looking at my many options.”

Manson said he’s available for catering, crocheting and dance lessons and can be reached at 805.680.7351 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Mesa Hot Yoga Opens

Mesa Hot Yoga opened this week at 1905 Cliff Drive in a space that was formerly a fitness studio.

The business on the corner of Cliff Drive and Meigs Road boasts an Alliance-accredited teacher training program, provided by Courtney Enright.

Classes will be open to all levels, and there will be some special opening rates for February.

InTouch Health Launches App for iPad

Goleta-based InTouch Health, a leader in acute care telemedicine, announced this week that the company has launched the ControlStation® (CS) App for iPad.

The app is meant to make it easier for doctors to provide real-time, acute telemedicine consults with patients.

An interface designed specifically for acute care telemedicine, it integrates clinical patient data and medical radiology imaging tools through a single user login, according to a news release from the company.

