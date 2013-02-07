CSU Channel Islands President to Deliver State of the University Address

CSU Channel Islands President Richard Rush will deliver his annual State of the University Address at the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce’s CI Connection Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Spanish Hills Country Club.

Dr. Rush will discuss CI’s impact on Camarillo and the region, the university’s enrollment status, its 10th anniversary, and new programs and construction.

The event is hosted by the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $40 for chamber members and $55 for nonmembers. The registration deadline is noon Friday, Feb. 15. Members can register online by clicking here, or tickets may be purchased by calling 805.484.4383 x3.

Spanish Hills Country Club is located at 999 Crestview Ave. in Camarillo.

