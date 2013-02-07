Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:19 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Jackson Introducing Bill to Ban Certain Assault Shotguns in California

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | February 7, 2013 | 5:08 p.m.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, is introducing a bill that would ban certain assault shotguns in California.

The bill, which will be introduced in upcoming weeks, would ensure shotguns with revolving cylinders, known for their killing power, continue to be banned under California’s assault weapons ban. The bill was unveiled Thursday at the Capitol in Sacramento as part of a multibill package by Senate Democrats designed to address gun violence in the wake of the Newtown, Conn., tragedy and other mass shootings.

“As gun technology evolves, our laws need to keep pace with them,” Jackson said. “Shotguns with a rifled barrel and revolving cylinder are relatively new, and can fire a large number of cartridges in a short period of time. The danger of these guns far outweighs any recreational use they may have.”

It is already illegal to use or possess to “smooth bore” shotguns with revolving cylinders in California. This bill would ban “rifled bore” shotguns with revolving cylinders such as the Circuit Judge .410/.45. It is unknown how many such guns are sold in California.

“No bill will singlehandedly solve the problem of gun violence,” Jackson said. “But a bill like this keeps our assault weapons ban up-to-date and relevant, so we can keep exceptionally deadly weapons out of the hands of the wrong people.”

According to a recent poll by the Public Policy Institute of California, two in three Californians support a nationwide ban on assault weapons.

“I hope that President Obama and Congress, as they work to renew the federal assault weapons ban, will follow our lead in banning these types of guns as well,” Jackson said.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 
