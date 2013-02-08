Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:02 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Students, County Collaborate to Finish Fence Along Del Playa Drive Cliffs

Stretch at Walter Capps Park is the only remaining public area along Del Playa without a barrier

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 8, 2013 | 3:23 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara senior Rhandy Siordia has one wish before he graduates this spring, and that is to keep the students who will follow him safe.

Siordia, Associated Students external vice president of local affairs, is the lead student voice in an effort to construct fencing along 390 feet that borders the Del Playa Drive cliffs at Walter Capps Park.

He and other students has been working since September with Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr, the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District and the Isla Vista Foot Patrol to block the bluff edge of the property at 6731 Del Playa Drive — the only remaining public park along Del Playa without a fence.

College students and Isla Vista revelers have been known to tumble from the cliffs, especially at night, causing injury or even death.

Last November, 21-year-old UCSB student David Propp died from a cliff fall. Officers discovered his body on the beach the next morning below the 6500 block of Del Playa.

“People fall off the cliffs from time to time, and much of the time it’s fatal,” Siordia said this week. “Why isn’t there protection along all parts of the cliff?”

Siordia said his research hasn’t turned up any specific falling incidents at the park, but he’s hopeful a fence could be erected as a sort of memorial for all those who have fallen, not to mention save someone in the future.

The project, which has an estimated cost of $6,500, would extend small, 36-inch-high wooden fencing along the entire park, similar to barriers on other public and private areas, he said. Completion is tentatively scheduled for June.

“I think a lot of people know that the cliffs are dangerous,” Siordia said. “It’s a very big deal. Sometimes people are just so drunk that they end up on the other side somehow.”

Farr, whose district includes Isla Vista, told Noozhawk this week that she is optimistic the project could be finished in the next several months.

Funding is expected to be a collaborative effort.

“The design, planning and permitting for the fence have already been completed, and we are making positive progress partnering together to find the necessary funding,” Farr said. “All the other parks have had their fencing completed, so this is a very high priority project for me to see completed as quickly as possible. We are doing all we can to prevent any more falls from the top of the bluff. But, despite these precautions, residents and visitors to IV should always be extra careful when anywhere near the bluff edge, whether playing in the parks or partying in the residences.”

She noted that the rest of Del Playa is private property, which is under the care of its owners.

Siordia said the groups are trying to gather project funding, hopefully limiting the pinch on students’ pockets.

“This is a basic safety right,” he said. “I’d really like to see students see these recurrences, fatalities, injuries, and embrace a sense of responsibility.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 