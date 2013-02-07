Water Main Breaks on Gillespie Street on Santa Barbara’s Westside

The block between Islay and Pedregosa streets is closed as crews work on repairs

City crews were working to repair a water main break Thursday morning on a residential street on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

The break was reported about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Raymond Lopez of the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department.

Water began pouring out of a curb on Gillespie Street between Islay and Pedregosa streets, and that block remained closed as crews worked.

As of 9:30 a.m., the flow of water had stopped, but a deluge of mud remained on the street and sidewalks.

Lopez said a cause had not yet been identified.

