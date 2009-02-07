Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Sets New Leadership

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara has announced its leadership for 2009. Rachael Ross Steidl and Fleurette Barsom-Janigian have been named co-chairwomen of the oversight committee, and Stina Hans and Tish Gainey have been named co-chairwomen of the research committee.
The Women’s Fund focuses on nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria that meet the critical needs of women, children and families. The Orfalea Fund has been a generous collaborator since 2006, and the Santa Barbara Foundation has been a partner and fiscal home for the Women’s Fund since 2004.
On Monday, the Women’s Fund will announce the recipients of a new round of grants totaling $725,000.
Steidl was honored by the Junior League of Santa Barbara as Woman of the Year for 2008. Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, recognized her with the Small Business Award for the California Small Business Association. She has a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University. She is also a Santa Barbara native and the mother of three girls.
Barsom-Janigian is currently involved in the Assistance League of Santa Barbara and is a sustainer in the Junior League of Santa Barbara. She also volunteers as an advocate for children with special needs in the public school setting. She is married to Dr. Eric Janigian and enjoys raising their two young children.
Her corporate career includes the presidency of Vista Hospital Systems Inc. and MCBA Inc., a business software provider. During her 25 years in the business world, Hans served on a number of boards, including the international boards of the Young Presidents’ Organization and the World Presidents’ Organization. She is the only woman to receive the Weaver Award for being a “leader among leaders.” In the 23 years Hans has been in Santa Barbara, she has served on various community and educational boards.
In addition to serving on the research committee for the past three years, and as research co-chairwoman in 2008, she is currently active with SBJM Scholarship Board and Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and serves on those boards. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Massachusetts, Columbia Point, and her master’s in counseling and guidance from Cal Lutheran. She and her husband have two grown sons and one daughter.
A current member of the oversight committee of Santa Barbara County’s Planning & Development Process Improvement Team, Gainey also served on the 2nd District Neighborhood Council, and was appointed by the Board of Supervisors to serve on the Goleta Vision Committee. In 2006, 2nd District Supervisor Susan Rose honored her for her work in Planning Process Improvement. Gainey has a bachelor’s in political science from UC Berkeley and a certificate in financial planning from UCLA. She and her husband have one son at New York University.
Leslie Dinaberg is a frequent Noozhawk contributor and a member of the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.