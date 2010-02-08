Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:00 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 

Find Your Match at ‘Share the Love’ Animal Adoption Event

Receive a $14 discount this weekend when giving a pet a permanent home

By Michele Mickiewicz | February 8, 2010 | 4:58 p.m.

Valentine’s Day is a great time to add some love to your home by adopting one of the many homeless animals in Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services, the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, Companion Animal Placement Assistance (C.A.P.A.), the Animal Shelter Assistance Program (A.S.A.P.), the K9 Placement Assistance League (K9 PALS) and Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.) are joining forces to find homes for the hundreds of homeless pets housed in the county’s three community shelters.

The “Share the Love” adoption event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at all three Santa Barbara County animal shelters.

The public is invited to help county Animal Services work toward the goal of becoming a no-kill county by providing a forever home to a homeless animal.

“Share the Love” will include a $14 discount on all of the animals searching for the perfect match.

“Our staff and volunteers work very hard to find loving homes for our animals. We are asking the public to ‘Share the Love’ with a shelter animal and hope that more people will consider opening their hearts to adopting a pet,” said Jan Glick, director of Animal Services.

Bring the whole family to one of the three shelters: the Lompoc Shelter at 1501 W. Central, the Santa Barbara Shelter at 5473 Overpass Road or the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road.

Your true love is waiting.

— Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

