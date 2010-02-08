QAD Presents $24,000 Grant to Franklin Elementary

The school will use the money to add two computer workstations to each classroom

Murray Ray, senior vice president and chief people officer at QAD, a local company that delivers software used by many leading global manufacturing companies, visited Franklin Elementary School on Monday morning to present a $24,000 grant to Principal Casie Killgore.

The grant will enable the school to add two computer workstations to each classroom.

The visit began in front of the school library, and then Ray and members of the QAD Corporate Community Involvement Committee visited nearby classrooms, where the grant was presented.

“QAD’s donation will allow technology to be used by students in every grade and possibly be used as a station to improve academic success through a different modality,” Killgore said. “We are so grateful and excited. Our students must be ready for the future, and there is no better way than prepared with technology.”

The latest grant follows similar-sized donations made to several other schools in recent years, including Harding Elementary School, McKinley Elementary School and Cesar Chavez Charter School.

“It is a great pleasure to be able to support our local community,” said Pam Lopker, founder and president of QAD. “Ensuring our children have access to the right resources to equip them in future life is very important, and we remain committed to Project Upgrade as a way of supporting this.”

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.