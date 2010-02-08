Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:01 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Spas Team Up to Help Haitian Relief Fund

Spa del Mar and Haven Spa will give all donations for services to the Red Cross

By Julie Menicucci | February 8, 2010 | 4:26 p.m.

Spa del Mar at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara and Haven Spa at Hadsten House Inn & Spa in Solvang are joining together to help raise money for the Haiti Relief Fund through the American Red Cross.

Take advantage of this opportunity to relax while helping support the Haitian earthquake victims.

Call Spa del Mar at 805.884.8540 to make an appointment for a 15-minute chair-massage for a donation of $25, or a 30-minute neck, back and shoulder massage for a donation of $50.

Call Haven Spa at 805.686.1264 to schedule an appointment for a brow/lip wax or brow/lash tint for a donation of $25. For a donation of $50, you can choose between a head and foot retreat or a 30-minute acupuncture treatment. For donations of $75 or more, choose between a one-hour therapeutic massage or a one-hour facial rejuvenation.

Every cent of the donations will go directly to the Red Cross.

The fundraiser is on now through Friday, Feb. 12.

— Julie Menicucci represents Spa Del Mar at FessParker’s Doubletree Resort.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 