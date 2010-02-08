Spas Team Up to Help Haitian Relief Fund

Spa del Mar and Haven Spa will give all donations for services to the Red Cross

Spa del Mar at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara and Haven Spa at Hadsten House Inn & Spa in Solvang are joining together to help raise money for the Haiti Relief Fund through the American Red Cross.

Take advantage of this opportunity to relax while helping support the Haitian earthquake victims.

Call Spa del Mar at 805.884.8540 to make an appointment for a 15-minute chair-massage for a donation of $25, or a 30-minute neck, back and shoulder massage for a donation of $50.

Call Haven Spa at 805.686.1264 to schedule an appointment for a brow/lip wax or brow/lash tint for a donation of $25. For a donation of $50, you can choose between a head and foot retreat or a 30-minute acupuncture treatment. For donations of $75 or more, choose between a one-hour therapeutic massage or a one-hour facial rejuvenation.

Every cent of the donations will go directly to the Red Cross.

The fundraiser is on now through Friday, Feb. 12.

— Julie Menicucci represents Spa Del Mar at FessParker’s Doubletree Resort.