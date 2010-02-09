Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supervisors Face Grim Budget Picture, Rising Benefit Costs

The governor's proposed budget and other fiscal challenges — including county staffing, salaries and retirement — will top the agenda Tuesday

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 9, 2010 | 12:42 a.m.

Santa Barbara County’s budget — and statewide implications — will be at the top of the agenda when the Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday.

The supervisors will consider a report on the governor’s proposed 2010-11 budget and the effects it could have on the county budget.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger submitted his proposed budget in January and projected a $20 billion deficit through the end of the fiscal year — an amount some people have voiced as too optimistic.

Much of the governor’s current budget relies on funding or flexibility from the federal government. If the feds neglect to provide that relief, residents could feel deep cuts on the state and county levels.

A transportation tax could be in the works, as well as ballot initiatives that propose dipping into mental health funds to address the budget.

In addition to looking at the state budget, the supervisors will look at the county’s own budget forecast.

According to staff reports, the upcoming fiscal year’s budget gap stems mostly from a growth in expenditures. To maintain current staffing levels, the county would need to shell out nearly $39 million in additional costs. Staff salaries would increase $14 million, and employee benefits would increase $25 million.

The most significant component of the benefits increase would come from maintaining the current level of retirement benefits — about $20 million. Decreasing revenues also are expected in the next year.

Tuesday will be the first in a series of budget workshops, aptly named “Defining the Problem,” for the 2010-11 fiscal year. The next session, looking at potential service effects, will be Feb. 22.

According to staff reports, county departments are in the process of developing budget requests, and the workshops are designed to help guide the process.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Board Hearing Room in the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 