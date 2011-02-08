Allied Waste Services Expands Santa Barbara Headquarters

Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara has leased more than 14,140 square feet of industrial space at 734 and 740 Cacique St. in Santa Barbara. The space is adjacent to the company’s headquarters at 800 Cacique St.

The waste and recycling company, formerly known as BFI, is a subsidiary of Phoenix-based Republic Services Inc..

Hayes Commercial Group brokers Kristopher Roth and Greg Bartholomew represented Allied Waste Services in the transaction.

Hayes Commercial Group said it was the second-largest new lease of industrial space signed on the South Coast in 2010. Sonos Inc., a multiroom music system was the largest new lease of industrial space at 14,368 square feet.

“With this lease, Allied Waste expands their local operations and furthers their long-term commitment to the South Coast,” Roth said.

As Noozhawk previously reported, the South Coast industrial leasing markets in 2010 showed little recovery from 2009, with only six new leases larger than 10,000 square feet and none larger than 15,000 square feet completed.

“Unlike the office sector, which has seen many businesses ‘right sizing’ to smaller spaces over the last two years, the physical improvements for a typical industrial tenant make the cost of moving relatively high, and it appears that businesses are riding out the storm rather than investing in a move to a more affordable space,” said Ted Hoagland, marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

Hoagland said that most leases in the industrial sector that Hayes has seen are renewals by tenants, a trend he expects to continue during 2011. Many large spaces have been on the market for more than a year, perhaps because of landlords’ resistance to lowering prices. Hoagland reports that the 20 largest industrial spaces available on the South Coast have been on the market for an average of 20 months.

“We expect leasing activity to remain slow in this sector, especially for large spaces, throughout 2011,” Hoagland said.