Allied Waste Services Expands Santa Barbara Headquarters

The collection company adds space to its facilities on Cacique Street

Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara, a solid waste and recycling company, has leased 14,140 square feet of industrial space at 734 and 740 Cacique St. in Santa Barbara.

The space is adjacent to its existing headquarters at 800 Cacique St.

Kristopher Roth and Greg Bartholomew of Hayes Commercial Group represented Allied Waste Services in the transaction.

It was the second-largest new lease of industrial space signed on the South Coast in 2010.

Allied Waste Services, formerly known as BFI, is a subsidiary of Phoenix-based Republic Services, the second-largest waste and recycling company in the nation.

“With this lease Allied Waste expands their local operations and furthers their long-term commitment to the South Coast,” Roth said.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.