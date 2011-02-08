Assemblyman Williams Appointed to State Coastal Conservancy Board

He will hold one of six nonvoting seats held by statewide lawmakers

Assembly Speaker John Perez recently appointed Assemblyman Das Williams to the California State Coastal Conservancy board.

Williams will occupy one of six nonvoting seats held by statewide lawmakers, three from each the Assembly and the state Senate. The appointed members provide legislative oversight to the board.

“The ocean has been a sacred space for me since childhood, and throughout my time of public service I have fought to protect our coast, which serves as equalizer in our local society,” Williams said. “The coastline that the affluent of our communities enjoy is the same that everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status should have the opportunity to enjoy.

“I’m honored that Speaker Perez recognizes my previous commitment to coastal issues and I see this appointment as an opportunity to continue that work.”

The California Coastal Conservancy was established in 1976, and uses entrepreneurial techniques to purchase, protect, restore and enhance coastal resources and to provide access to the shore. The conservancy is governed by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the governor and state Legislature.

To date, the conservancy has undertaken more than 1,800 projects along the 1,100-mile California coastline and around the San Francisco Bay.

Williams grew up along the Central Coast of California surfing the beaches of both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

— James Joyce III is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.