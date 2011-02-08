Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:06 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Coastline Christian Academy Sends ‘Hearts From Home’ to Troops

Students create handmade Valentine's Day cards with messages of appreciation and admiration

By Kerry Graffy Mariea, Coastline Christian Academy | February 8, 2011 | 2:50 p.m.

It has been said that in love, “the smallest distance is too great and the greatest distance can be bridged.” With Valentine’s Day spirit in the air, the students of Coastline Christian Academy in Santa Barbara are attempting to bridge the great distance between our service men and women serving overseas by sending messages of appreciation and encouragement here from home.

Each student from kindergarten through eighth grade hand made unique Valentine’s Day cards filled to the brim with an array of hearts, glitter, ribbon, pop-up messages, sequins, lively drawings and plenty of glue. Their art was accompanied by encouraging messages of appreciation and admiration.

“Dear soldier, thank you so much for serving our country. You are doing a great job. My school and I are praying for you,” fifth-grader Isaiah Smith wrote. Cards from kindergartners read, “Thank you for keeping us safe,” and another read, “You are brave” — in typical 5-year-old scrawl. “Thank you for defending our freedom,” eighth-grader Jason Becker wrote. “Thank you for protecting us. You are my hero,” sixth-grader Natalie Hawkins wrote, and seventh-grader Justin Blum wrote, “God loves you and I look up to you!”

Most messages also contained uplifting Bible verses chosen by the students.

“We hope these cards brighten their day, wherever they are serving, and let them know that we care and that we appreciate the freedoms we have because of their sacrifices,” Coastline Principal Mary Osgood said.

To ensure that the card recipients know that the entire school is supporting them, the students staged an elaborate photo shoot on the sports field. Standing in the shape of a giant heart outline, the students and teachers held up their handcrafted cards, while junior high students stood in the middle with brightly colored posters reading, “Hearts From Home” and “We Love Our Troops.” An aerial picture was taken of the giant heart, and made into stickers to attach to the envelope of each Valentine with the message “Thank You For Your Service.”

“We want them to feel that we’re thinking about them and we care about them, and we’re thankful that they’re out there,” sixth-grader Micah Doctolero said.

Recognized as “that school that goes to school on Veterans Day,” Coastline also has garnered much attention for their patriotic Veterans Day Parade held each year.

”We feel that the students learn more about Veterans Day and the sacrifices made to protect this great county by being together on Veterans Day and honoring these service men and women with our parade,” Osgood said.

— Kerry Graffy Mariea is a volunteer parent for the Coastline Christian Academy.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 