Coastline Christian Academy Sends ‘Hearts From Home’ to Troops

It has been said that in love, “the smallest distance is too great and the greatest distance can be bridged.” With Valentine’s Day spirit in the air, the students of Coastline Christian Academy in Santa Barbara are attempting to bridge the great distance between our service men and women serving overseas by sending messages of appreciation and encouragement here from home.

Each student from kindergarten through eighth grade hand made unique Valentine’s Day cards filled to the brim with an array of hearts, glitter, ribbon, pop-up messages, sequins, lively drawings and plenty of glue. Their art was accompanied by encouraging messages of appreciation and admiration.

“Dear soldier, thank you so much for serving our country. You are doing a great job. My school and I are praying for you,” fifth-grader Isaiah Smith wrote. Cards from kindergartners read, “Thank you for keeping us safe,” and another read, “You are brave” — in typical 5-year-old scrawl. “Thank you for defending our freedom,” eighth-grader Jason Becker wrote. “Thank you for protecting us. You are my hero,” sixth-grader Natalie Hawkins wrote, and seventh-grader Justin Blum wrote, “God loves you and I look up to you!”

Most messages also contained uplifting Bible verses chosen by the students.

“We hope these cards brighten their day, wherever they are serving, and let them know that we care and that we appreciate the freedoms we have because of their sacrifices,” Coastline Principal Mary Osgood said.

To ensure that the card recipients know that the entire school is supporting them, the students staged an elaborate photo shoot on the sports field. Standing in the shape of a giant heart outline, the students and teachers held up their handcrafted cards, while junior high students stood in the middle with brightly colored posters reading, “Hearts From Home” and “We Love Our Troops.” An aerial picture was taken of the giant heart, and made into stickers to attach to the envelope of each Valentine with the message “Thank You For Your Service.”

“We want them to feel that we’re thinking about them and we care about them, and we’re thankful that they’re out there,” sixth-grader Micah Doctolero said.

Recognized as “that school that goes to school on Veterans Day,” Coastline also has garnered much attention for their patriotic Veterans Day Parade held each year.

”We feel that the students learn more about Veterans Day and the sacrifices made to protect this great county by being together on Veterans Day and honoring these service men and women with our parade,” Osgood said.

— Kerry Graffy Mariea is a volunteer parent for the Coastline Christian Academy.