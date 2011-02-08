Electric Vehicle Workshop Set for Saturday in Santa Barbara

Are you thinking about purchasing or leasing an electric vehicle this year?
Join the California Center for Sustainable Energy, the Community Environmental Council, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition for a free electric-vehicle workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 12 at Santa Barbara MTD, 550 Olive St. in Santa Barbara.
Learn how to get a $5,000 rebate for purchasing an electric vehicle, how to get a charging station permitted in your home and the best time of day to charge.
Attendees will also learn about:
» The Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) funding process, including important deadlines and frequently asked questions
» “Time-use” electricity rates from Southern California Edison
» The rapid build-out of California’s new electric vehicle charging infrastructure
