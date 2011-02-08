Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:10 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

The Fund for Santa Barbara Honors Two Films with Social Justice Award

Jury selects When I Rise directed by Mat Hames and Nostalgia de la Luz directed by Patricio Guzmán

By Geoff Green, The Fund for Santa Barbara | February 8, 2011 | 1:30 p.m.

The Fund for Santa Barbara has announced the winners of the 2011 Fund for Santa Barbara Social Justice Award for Documentary Film, and for only the second time in 12 years, the Social Justice Award jury has chosen two films.

The winners are When I Rise directed by Mat Hames and Nostalgia de la Luz (Nostalgia for the Light) directed by Patricio Guzmán. Each will receive a $2,500 cash prize.

The Fund for Santa Barbara would like to thank all of the dedicated filmmakers, volunteers, donors, jurors, sponsors and viewers who made this year’s festival such a success.

The 2011 Santa Barbara International Film Festival is now history, but there is one more chance to see one of the award-winning films at Third Weekend, a special program of the festival.

When I Rise will be screened at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 12 at Riviera Theater, 2044 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara. The screening copy of Nostalgia for the Light is on its way to another festival.

Click here for more information about the winning films, the other nominees and the award. Click here for the complete Third Weekend schedule.

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

