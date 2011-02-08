Gerald Carpenter: Judy Collins Adds ‘Woman’s Voice’ to Lobero Roster

As a part of its ongoing series “A Woman’s Voice,” the Lobero Theatre will present “An Evening with Judy Collins,” starring the peerless singer-songwriter and her special guest, Italian-born folk artist Emma Tricca, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Collins made her professional debut as a classical pianist when she was 13. She had been studying piano with conductor, pianist and pedagogue Antonia Brico, who disapproved of Collins’ interest in folk music — a disagreement that led to the young woman giving up piano lessons in favor of folk, though in 1974 she celebrated Brico’s exceptional life with the film Antonia: A Portrait of a Woman, co-directed by Jill Godmilow.

Collins’ contributions to American music, and especially to the folk revival of the 1960s, have been too numerous and important to be briefly summed up. Her crystal clear voice was the vehicle for the first many people heard of the songs of Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs, Jim Ed Wheeler, Tom Paxton, Sandy Denny and many other songwriting masters of the era, including Joni Mitchell, whose “Both Sides Now” became her biggest single.

For her third album, she hired as an arranger and sideman a young guitarist from Chicago named Jim McGuinn — who later founded The Byrds — and the album featured two Pete Seeger tunes, “The Bells of Rhymney” and “Turn, Turn, Turn.” (That’s the kind of small decisions that lead to big consequences.)

Two encounters, both in her native Italy, shaped Tricca’s career in folk music: with British folk master John Renbourn and American colossus Odetta. The two influences have flowed together to forge a unique voice in contemporary folk.

