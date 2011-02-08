JM Holliday Architects Selected to Design Westmont Dining Project

JM Holliday Associates Architects has been selected by Westmont College to design a new 11,300-square-foot, state-of-the-art renovation of the existing dining commons on the Montecito campus.
The project will be located within the existing Kerr Student Center and involve new food service and dining facility improvements to better serve the student body.
The $1.6 million project is slated to begin construction this summer to be ready for occupancy in the fall of 2011.
Michael Holliday AIA is the principal architect-in-charge of the project and Michelle Swanitz is the project manager. Webb Design is the food service consultant for the project, and MATT Construction is the general contractor.